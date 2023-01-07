x
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Madison County

James Lego, 46, of Pennsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang headed westbound on I-70 when he drove off the right side of the road.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Interstate 70, near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township at approximately 7:35 a.m. James Lego, 46, of Pennsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang headed westbound on I-70 when he drove off the right side of the road.

When he went off the road, he struck a guardrail and a concrete wall. His vehicle came to a stop under the Gwynne Road overpass. 

Lego was ejected from his vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP says.

According to patrol, speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

