Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Interstate 70, near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township at approximately 7:35 a.m. James Lego, 46, of Pennsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang headed westbound on I-70 when he drove off the right side of the road.

When he went off the road, he struck a guardrail and a concrete wall. His vehicle came to a stop under the Gwynne Road overpass.

Lego was ejected from his vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP says.