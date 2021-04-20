Man killed in shooting near Ohio State campus

Officers were called to the shooting scene just before 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of East 15th Avenue and North 4th Street.

A man is dead after a shooting near the campus of Ohio State University Tuesday morning, according to Columbus police.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Dell Fields Jr. shot multiple times behind a home in the 200 block of East 15th Avenue.

Medics rushed Fields to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m.

The university issued a neighborhood safety notice alerting the campus community to the shooting. The notice said Fields is not affiliated with Ohio State.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Fields' death is the 61st homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.