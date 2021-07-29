Man killed in shooting at south Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting that took place at a gas station in south Columbus Thursday morning.
Police were called to the Mobil gas station at 1509 Lockbourne Road after 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police did not release the man's identity.
Investigators say the man was hit during a shootout in the parking lot between multiple people.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).