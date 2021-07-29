Man killed in shooting at south Columbus gas station

The shooting happened at the Mobil gas station at 1509 Lockbourne Road early Thursday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting that took place at a gas station in south Columbus Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Mobil gas station at 1509 Lockbourne Road after 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police did not release the man's identity.

Investigators say the man was hit during a shootout in the parking lot between multiple people.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.