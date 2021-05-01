Man killed in pickup truck crash in Licking County

The name of the man who died has not been released.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Licking County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to US 40 near Willowbrook Trail in Etna Township just after 8:20 p.m.

A trooper at the scene tells 10TV a man was traveling east on US 40 in a pickup truck when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

The eastbound lanes of US 40 in the area of the crash are currently shut down.