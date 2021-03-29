Man killed in motorcycle crash in northeast Columbus

Columbus police said the crash happened just after 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Republic Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after being involving his motorcycle Saturday afternoon in northeast Columbus.

Columbus police said the crash happened just after 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Republic Avenue.

Kharim Stephens, 30, was traveling northbound on Cleveland Avenue when he was struck by a southbound vehicle turning left into a Family Dollar parking lot.

Stephens suffered severe injuries and was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m.