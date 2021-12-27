Man killed in crash on I-270 west near US-62 in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near US-62 around 7:45 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The driver of a vehicle was killed in a crash Monday night on Interstate 270 west near Grove City, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-270 near US-62 around 7:45 p.m.

The man, later identified 26-year-old Ondre Redd, was driving a 2003 Hyundai Sonata when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole, according to an update from the sheriff's office.

Redd was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of I-270 were shut down and have since reopened.