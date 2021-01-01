Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Refugee Road

Police are still looking for the driver and the vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Refugee Road Friday morning, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called to the scene near Winchester Pike in southeast Columbus around 6:05 a.m. for a report of a person lying in the road.

The man, 37-year-old Jonas Sims, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Sims was walking in the road when he was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Police are still looking for the driver, who continued eastbound after the crash.

Police said the vehicle will have damage to its front-end and will be missing plastic molding from the front bumper.