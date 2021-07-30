Police: Man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in east Columbus Friday afternoon, according to police.
Officers were first called to the area of South Chesterfield Road on a reported shooting. When police arrived, officers found Todd Burris II, 41, shot in the 700 block of South Broadleigh Road.
Burris was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at 9:54 p.m. Friday.
Police did not provide any information on a suspect.
Burris's death marks the 123rd homicide in Columbus this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).