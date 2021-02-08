Man killed in east Columbus shooting; police looking for suspect

Police say officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Stornoway Drive South, just east of McNaughten Road on a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead and a suspect is wanted for murder following a fatal shooting Saturday evening in east Columbus.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Stornoway Drive South, just east of McNaughten Road around 7:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Rodney Brown lying on a sidewalk shot and unresponsive.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:40 p.m.

According to police, witnesses at the scene said Brown had gotten into an argument with 23-year-old Brian Smith before he was shot.

Smith has been identified as a suspect in Brown's death, and is facing a charge of murder.

Anyone with information about Smith's location is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).