Man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware County on Thursday around 3:15 a.m. just west of the city of Delaware.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Anthony Yates, of Richwood, was traveling west on State Route 37 near when he lost control of his motorcycle just east of Brindle Road.

Troopers said Yates drove off the right side of the road, hit a road sign and a ditch, overturned then hit a building.

Yates was pronounced dead at the scene.