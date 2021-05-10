Man killed in crash involving 2 tractor trailers in Richland County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on US 30 near Koogle Road in Mifflin Township.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon in Richland County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on US 30 near Koogle Road in Mifflin Township.

Authorities say a tractor trailer was stopped in traffic heading east on US 30.

52-year-old Jeffrey Davis of Defiance, Ohio, was also driving east on US 30 and approached the stopped traffic in a Volvo Conventional tractor trailer.

According to OSHP, Davis' trailer crashed into the back of the other tractor trailer. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

US 30 was temporarily shut down but has since reopened.