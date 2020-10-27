Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Richland County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on State Route 39 near State Route 603 in Monroe Township.

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon in Richland County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on State Route 39 near State Route 603 in Monroe Township.

A 2018 gray Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on State Route 39. The driver of the Malibu, Aaron Carlson of Loudonville, crossed the centerline and crashed into a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Carlson and the 17-year-old driver of the Grand Prix were extricated from their vehicles. Authorities say Carlson was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, where he died. The 17-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.