Man killed in east Columbus hit-skip crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a hit-skip crash in east Columbus last week.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, police said someone driving by noticed a body lying in the northbound lanes of James Road, north of the Fair Avenue intersection.

Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, was hit by a vehicle.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene a short time later.

Police said the vehicle that hit the man and left the scene was believed to be gray, but could not provide more details.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.