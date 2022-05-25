Man killed, another injured after motorcycle hits construction equipment on Marion County road

A man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving reportedly crashed into a piece of construction equipment in Marion County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Alec Bartell and a passenger were traveling westbound on Water Street on the motorcycle shortly after 1 a.m. when it collided with a large piece of construction equipment parked on the road.

Arriving emergency responders pronounced Bartell dead at the scene. The passenger was flown by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

Neither Bartell or the passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, OSHP said in a release.