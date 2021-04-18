Man killed after shooting in Linden area

Officers were called just before 1:50 a.m. to the intersection of East 25th Avenue and Medina Avenue near Cleveland Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in the Linden area early Sunday morning, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called just before 1:50 a.m. to the intersection of East 25th Avenue and Medina Avenue near Cleveland Avenue.

Authorities located the man inside a vehicle in the south alley of E. 25th Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m.

Authorities have not yet identified the man.

There is currently no suspect information.