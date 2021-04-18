Man killed after shooting in Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in the Linden area early Sunday morning, according to Columbus police.
Officers were called just before 1:50 a.m. to the intersection of East 25th Avenue and Medina Avenue near Cleveland Avenue.
Authorities located the man inside a vehicle in the south alley of E. 25th Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m.
Authorities have not yet identified the man.
There is currently no suspect information.
This is currently the 59th homicide in Columbus, Ohio for the Calendar Year 2021.