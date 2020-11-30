Man killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing road in Licking County

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in Licking County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened around 8 p.m. on State Route 37 in Union Township.

Authorities say a man was driving a 1994 Dodge Ram southbound on State Route Route 37. A pedestrian, who has been identified as 64-year-old Jeffrey Parker, of Circleville, was trying to cross the road at the same time.

OSHP says Parker was not using a crosswalk at the time he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was not hurt.