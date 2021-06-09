21-year-old man injured after shots fired between 2 groups in Short North

The man, who was shot once in his left foot, was taken to a nearby hospital and police say he is expected to survive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was injured when police say two groups of people fired shots at each other in the Short North early Monday morning.

Columbus police responded to reports of the shooting shortly after 12 a.m. near North High Street and East 2nd Avenue.

The man, who had been shot once in his left foot, was taken to a nearby hospital and police say he is expected to survive.

Witnesses at the scene described the incident as a “shootout” between two groups of people, according police.

This shooting is not the first to take place near the Short North in recent months. Last week, the Short North Alliance announced a partnership with the Columbus Division of Police to combat continued reports of violent crime in the area.

New safety initiatives proposed by the groups include enhanced safety patrols in the area and programs aimed at curbing crime.

“Late at night is when there has been an increase in crimes that have been occurring that have concerned us,” said Betsy Pandora with the Short North Alliance. “It is still, on the whole, a very safe part of the city.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.