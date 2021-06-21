Man injured in west Columbus shooting

According to police, the man was shot in the arm and suffered what was described as a “huge laceration” to their head.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man was injured in a shooting on the west side of Columbus Monday morning.

Columbus police responded to the shooting inside a home near Fairmont Avenue and Belvidere Avenue.

According to police, the man was shot in the arm and suffered what was described as a “huge laceration” to his head. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where his condition has since improved, police said.

Police say the victim told them he was walking on Belvidere Avenue near the 2000 block of Fairmont Avenue when he was shot by an unknown individual who was a passenger in a black Jeep.

The victim told police he doesn't know why he was targeted and believes he was mistaken for someone else.

No arrests have been made.