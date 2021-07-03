Man injured in shooting at north Columbus bar

Columbus police say the shooting happened at PoDunks, located at 1644 East Dublin-Granville Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is expected to recover after he was shot at a north Columbus bar Sunday morning.

According to Columbus police, a 28-year-old man was inside PoDunks, located at 1644 East Dublin-Granville Road, when a fight broke out.

The fight resulted in several people leaving the bar at the same time.

While exiting the bar, the man said he heard several gunshots and started running when he was shot in the back of his right leg by an unknown person.

The man was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.