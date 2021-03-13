Man injured in shooting at east Columbus gentlemen's club

Columbus police say a man was hurt in a shooting that happened Saturday morning at a club on the city's east side.
Officers went to the Confidential Gentlemen's Club, located at 1962 Lake Club Drive, around 2:50 a.m. on a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the parking lot.
The victim said as he was leaving the club, an unidentified man began firing shots.
The man was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. He is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).