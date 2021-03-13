Man injured in shooting at east Columbus gentlemen's club

The man was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. He is expected to be OK.

Columbus police say a man was hurt in a shooting that happened Saturday morning at a club on the city's east side.

Officers went to the Confidential Gentlemen's Club, located at 1962 Lake Club Drive, around 2:50 a.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the parking lot.

The victim said as he was leaving the club, an unidentified man began firing shots.

