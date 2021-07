Police said the shooting happened outside of Little Bar on North High Street just after 8:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured in a shooting outside of a bar near Ohio State University's campus Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened outside of Little Bar on North High Street just after 8:50 p.m.

The victim was shot in the mouth and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police have one person in custody.