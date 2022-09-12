Man seriously injured after being struck by 2 vehicles in Franklin County

The 33-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that fled, then struck again by another vehicle that remained at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after he was struck by two vehicles in Franklin County, just north of Easton, late Sunday night.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a release that officers are investigating a hit-skip crash that took place at approximately 11:51 p.m. on Sunbury Road, near Hildebrand Road in Blendon Township.

According to the sheriff's office, the man appeared to have been hit by a black 2019 GMC Terrain that fled the scene. He was struck again by a second driver who stayed until authorities arrived.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital.

Sunbury Road was closed while officers investigated the incident, but has since reopened.