Man seriously injured after being struck by 2 vehicles in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after he was struck by two vehicles in Franklin County, just north of Easton, late Sunday night.
Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a release that officers are investigating a hit-skip crash that took place at approximately 11:51 p.m. on Sunbury Road, near Hildebrand Road in Blendon Township.
According to the sheriff's office, the man appeared to have been hit by a black 2019 GMC Terrain that fled the scene. He was struck again by a second driver who stayed until authorities arrived.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital.
Sunbury Road was closed while officers investigated the incident, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.