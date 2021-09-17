Man injured in east Columbus shooting

Police say there is currently no information on a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man was hurt in a shooting Thursday night on the city's east side.

Officers went to the 1500 block of East Main Street around 10:35 p.m.

According to police, a man walked into a business looking for help after he was shot near an alley outside the store.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center and was initially listed in critical condition, but his condition later improved and he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police believe this shooting is connected to two other shootings that took place on the corner of Main Street and Nelson Road just before 11:45 p.m. and 600 block of Gilbert Street around 10:50 p.m.