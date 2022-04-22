Man injured after being hit by vehicle in east Columbus

Police at the scene said the victim was not crossing the road but was in the street at the time of the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being hit by a sedan in east Columbus early Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at East Livingston Avenue and Barnett road, according to Columbus police.

Police at the scene said the victim was not crossing the road but was in the street at the time of the crash.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene, police said.

East Livingston Rd. is currently closed in both directions east of Barnett Rd.