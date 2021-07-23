Man injured in early morning shooting near Goodale Park

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center, where police say he is expected to recover.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured in a shooting on North High Street, just blocks from Goodale Park early Friday morning.

Columbus police responded to the shooting on North High Street and Poplar Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m., where they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the knee.

The man told officers he had been involved in an argument when the shooting took place. He told police he did not see who shot him.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.