Man injured in early morning shooting at Columbus bar

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. inside Forum Bar.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured in a shooting at a downtown Columbus bar early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. inside Forum Bar, located at 144 N. Wall Street. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the bar was empty by the time officers arrived and people were seen running down East Long Street.

Officers were called to the emergency room at Grant Medical Center minutes later for reports of a gunshot victim. There, they found a 23-year-old man, who told authorities there was a fight inside the bar when shots were fired, one of them striking him in the leg below his knee.

The man reportedly flagged down a ride to the hospital, and is in "stable condition," according to a media release sent to 10TV from Columbus police.