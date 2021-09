The shooting happened inside an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Bryden Road just after 11:50 p.m., police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 31-year-old man was injured during a shooting in east Columbus late Monday night.

The shooting happened inside an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Bryden Road just after 11:50 p.m.

According to Columbus police, the man was involved in a fight with another man when shots were fired.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. His condition has since improved, according to an update from police.