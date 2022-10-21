Man indicted for shooting death of 2 in King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood

Omarion King, 19, was indicted Thursday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on murder charges after the fatal shooting of two men, court records say.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man, who was released from jail three days before reportedly fatally shooting two men, was indicted Thursday.

Omarion King, 19, was indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, murder and having weapons under disability, according to court records. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

King was released from jail on Oct. 1 after serving a sentence for robbery, according to court records. Columbus police arrested him on Oct. 4 in connection with the double homicide that happened in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood.

Columbus police said both victims, 22-year-old Cameron Jordan and 20-year-old Eugene Daniels III, were shot in the 1000 block of Atcheson Street on Oct. 4 around 6:20 p.m. They were pronounced dead at the scene.