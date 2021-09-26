Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in west Columbus

Police were called to the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Holly Hill Road around 8:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in the west Columbus area Sunday night.

Columbus police say they were called to the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Holly Hill Road around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the man in the parking lot for Country Food Store.

The man was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene.