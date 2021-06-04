x
Man in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Franklin County

The man was not hurt. One deputy suffered minor injuries from glass.
Franklin County Deputy fired multiple shots at a suspect on Hilton Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at Franklin County deputies early Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on the 1600 block of Hilton Avenue at Alpine Village Apartments. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office told 10TV that deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. 

When deputies approached the vehicle, the man inside reportedly started shooting at the deputies. 

Authorities said at least one deputy returned fire. The man was not hurt and was taken into custody. 

One deputy suffered minor injuries from broken glass. 

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting this case. 

