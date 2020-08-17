Man in custody after 2 homes, barn destroyed in Muskingum County fire

The man is in jail and charges are pending.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after two homes and a barn were set on fire and destroyed on Monday, according to the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office.

The fires started just after 11:30 a.m. on Black Run Road near Canal Road in the northwest part of the county near Nashport, according to Captain Jeff LeCocq with the sheriff's office.

LeCocq said the fires were set during a domestic dispute.

No one was hurt.

The charges against the man being held in jail are pending, LeCocq said, because the case still needs to be reviewed by the prosecutor's office.

The man has not been identified.