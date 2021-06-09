Man killed in east Columbus apartment fire

A man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in an east Columbus apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews with the Columbus Division of Fire responded to reports of the flames at the James Road Apartments, located in the 700 block of James Road, shortly before 4:25 a.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

A man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.