The fire started at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Ruhl Road shortly after 10:30 p.m.

A man is in critical condition after sustaining burns in an apartment fire in east Columbus Thursday night.

Fire crews found a man suffering from burns in the doorway of one of the apartment units.

The fire was contained to one unit and has been extinguished.