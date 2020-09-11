Man killed in Pickerington shooting

Authorities told 10TV they were called around 3:40 a.m. to the 800 block of Gray Drive.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene with the Violet Township Fire Department, they found the man who was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Pickerington police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating what led up to the shooting.