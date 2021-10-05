Man hospitalized with burns after explosion inside SUV outside Jackson Township bar

According to the Jackson Township Fire Department, the explosion happened just before 5:30 p.m. at a bar on Harrisburg Pike.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A man is in the hospital after his SUV exploded outside of a Jackson Township bar near Grove City on Tuesday.

The fire department said the SUV had gas cans inside the vehicle. When the man lit a cigarette, there was an explosion.

A bystander inside the bar smashed the windows of the SUV to pull the man out.

The man was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center to be treated for his burns.