Man hospitalized after getting shot by Shelby police in Richland County

SHELBY, Ohio — Shelby police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a man pointed a rifle at police Tuesday night in Richland County.

Officers said this happened around 11:51 p.m. when the police department requested a welfare check on Seneca Drive.

Once officers arrived, they found a man standing near a vehicle, holding a rifle. That's when police said he pointed a rifle at them.

Authorities then backed away and tried to talk the man down but the man fired more shots.

About an hour later at 12:52 a.m. police said they fired shots at the man.

The man was believed to be hit by the gunfire and officers secured his weapon and provided first aid. He was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital for treatment.

Police said he is expected to survive.

No officers were injured.