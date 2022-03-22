x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man hospitalized after crash on I-270 in north Columbus

The crash happened on Interstate 270 near State Route 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Worthington Fire Department battalion chief.
Credit: KGW

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is being hospitalized after a car crash in north Columbus early Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened on Interstate 270 near State Route 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Worthington Fire Department battalion chief.

A man was extricated from his vehicle and taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in serious condition, according to the Worthington Fire Department.

One lane on I-270 is closed at this time, but traffic is still moving in that area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Local News: Recent Coverage  

   

Related Articles

In Other News

2022-23 Broadway In Columbus features 6 shows, kicks off with 'Hairspray'