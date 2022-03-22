Man hospitalized after crash on I-270 in north Columbus

The crash happened on Interstate 270 near State Route 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Worthington Fire Department battalion chief.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is being hospitalized after a car crash in north Columbus early Tuesday morning.

A man was extricated from his vehicle and taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in serious condition, according to the Worthington Fire Department.

One lane on I-270 is closed at this time, but traffic is still moving in that area.