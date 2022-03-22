Man hospitalized after crash involving semi on I-270 in north Columbus

The crash happened on Interstate 270 near US 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Worthington Fire Department battalion chief.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after a crash involving a semi-truck in north Columbus early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 270 near US 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Worthington Fire Department battalion chief.

A man was extricated from his vehicle and taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition, according to firefighters.

One lane on I-270 was closed, but has since reopened.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.