Man found shot dead in southeast Columbus home

Police say they were called to the 2300 block of Shore Boulevard on a report of a dead body at 1:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead inside of a home on the city's southeast side Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Columbus police are investigating the case as a homicide.

This is the 129th homicide in Columbus this year.