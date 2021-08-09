Man found shot dead in southeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead inside of a home on the city's southeast side Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police.
Police say they were called to the 2300 block of Shore Boulevard on a report of a dead body at 1:50 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Columbus police are investigating the case as a homicide.
This is the 129th homicide in Columbus this year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.