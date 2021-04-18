Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle in Hilltop area

Officers received a call just after 8:10 a.m. to the 400 block of Richardson Avenue near Sullivant Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after he was found shot inside a vehicle in the Hilltop area Sunday morning, according to Columbus police.

Officers responded to a call just after 8:10 a.m. to the 400 block of Richardson Avenue near Sullivant Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the man has yet been identified.

Witnesses told police that a silver car pulled alongside the vehicle that the victim was driving, fired shots and drove away.