Columbus man found guilty of sexual imposition, rape of 2 juveniles

Anthony Williams was charged with one count of gross sexual imposition and three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 in September 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 31-year-old Columbus man was found guilty Wednesday of raping two juveniles after being charged in 2020, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 23, 2023.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release that in February 2020, two children, under the age of 10, told their mother and grandmother that Williams had sexually assaulted them.