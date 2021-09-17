Man found guilty of felonious assault, other charges in March 3 shootout at Polaris mall

Levon Sommerville faces the possibility of 2-11 years in prison for the incident, as well as an additional 3 years for possessing a firearm while under disability.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the men accused of shooting inside Polaris Fashion Place on March 3 has been found guilty of felonious assault, among other charges, stemming from the incident.

Law enforcement were called around 12:30 p.m. on March 3 for the reported shootout at Carter’s, located in the lower south section of the mall.

According to police, Sommerville and Anthony Truss Jr. allegedly shot at each other. The two were arrested in Georgia the following month.

Somerville was found guilty on Friday of felonious assault with a gun specification, having a weapon while under disability, and inducing panic, according to a release from Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel.

Truss is scheduled for trial beginning Nov. 9.