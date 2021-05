Police said the man was found along Brice Road, north of Shannon Road, around 9:15 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found fatally shot in a wooded area in southeast Columbus on Wednesday and detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said the man was found in the woods along Brice Road, north of Shannon Road, around 9:15 a.m.

When the coroner's office responded, they discovered the man was shot and detectives were called to the scene, according to police.

He has not been identified.