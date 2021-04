Columbus police say a nearby resident called to report a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley in the 1300 block of Republic Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday.

A man was found dead in a car in the Linden area early Sunday morning.

Columbus police say a nearby resident called to report a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley in the 1300 block of Republic Avenue around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw the driver of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The individual has not been identified.