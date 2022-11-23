Police: Man found dead in west Columbus pond

A detective said it appears an altercation took place before the man ended up in the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead in a pond near the Camp Chase Trail Wednesday morning, Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter confirmed.

Columbus fire officials were called to 275 South Wilson Rd., near Wilson Road Park, around 10:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found the man dead in the water.

Detective Terry Kelley with the Columbus Division of Police said someone walking on the trail discovered the body and flagged down a law enforcement officer.

The detective said it appears an altercation took place before the man ended up in the water. The man's identity or how long he was in the water is not known at this time.

The Camp Chase Trail is closed as police are investigating.