Police: Man found dead on I-71 hit by 3 vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man found dead on Interstate 71 in south Columbus Sunday night was hit by three vehicles, according to Columbus police.

The man was found in the southbound lanes of I-71 at 11:20 p.m.

Police said the man was crossing the highway in the southbound lanes, south of Frank Road, when he was hit by the first vehicle.

He was then hit by two other vehicles, police said. Both of those vehicles stayed at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released.