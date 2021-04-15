Man found dead inside vehicle at southeast Columbus parking lot

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Smith Road on reports of a foul odor coming from a vehicle that was in a parking lot for a month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found inside a vehicle in southeast Columbus Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Smith Road on reports of a foul odor coming from a vehicle that was in a parking lot for a month.

Police found a silver Nissan Sentra when they arrived at the scene.

Officers say when they opened the vehicle, they found a man under a blanket in the back seat.

According to police, medic pronounced the man dead at 9:08 p.m. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.