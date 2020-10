Police are working to identify a potential suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified a man found shot and killed in a North Linden home late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the home in the 1400 block of Briarwood Avenue just after 8:35 p.m. after a caller reported a dead body in the home.

Joel Chatman, 27, was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

