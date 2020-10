Police have not identified the victim.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police said they found a man dead inside a North Linden home late Sunday night following an unknown complaint.

Authorities responded just after 8:35 p.m. to the 1400 block of Briarwood Avenue.

Officers said the man appeared to have been shot and was already dead when they found him.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time and the victim has not been identified.