Police ID man found dead in back seat of burning vehicle, death ruled a homicide

Columbus police said Harris died from a gunshot wound and detectives are now investigating his death as a homicide.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County coroner has ruled a 38-year-old man's death a homicide after he was found in a burning vehicle last month.

Fire crews were called out to the 100 block of North Yale Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 7 for a report of a vehicle fire.

After extinguishing the flames, Battalion Chief Steve Martin said crews found Raymond Harris dead in the vehicle's back seat.

In an update Wednesday, Columbus police said Harris died from a gunshot wound and detectives are now investigating his death as a homicide.